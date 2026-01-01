Standard exhaust air filter, 3 Piece(s), BV 5/1, BV 5/1 Bp, T 12, T 15, T 17 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.414-802.0Standard exhaust filter and diffusor for reducing filtered air. Made of foam.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
165 x 70 x 60
Quantity (Piece(s))
3
Weight (kg)
0
Colour
black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information