Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Standard exhaust air filter, 3 Piece(s), BV 5/1, BV 5/1 Bp, T 12, T 15, T 17 | Kärcher

    Three rectangular black foam pads arranged side by side on a white background.

    Standard exhaust air filter, 3 Piece(s), BV 5/1, BV 5/1 Bp, T 12, T 15, T 17

    Order number: 6.414-802.0

    Standard exhaust filter and diffusor for reducing filtered air. Made of foam.
    Request a offer