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    Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a long hose and nozzle, featuring a grey and black design with yellow accents.

    Dry vacuum cleaner

    T 14/1 Classic

    Order number: 1.527-170.0

    • 14-l container, lightweight, robust, good price-performance ratio, foot switch
    • Cable hook, integrated accessory storage
    • Floor nozzle 260 mm, classic bend, steel suction tube, filter basket, crevice nozzle
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