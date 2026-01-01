Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic | Kärcher

With the T 14/1 Classic dry vacuum cleaner we offer you a lightweight and robust machine that convinces with a high level of operating comfort, strong suction power and an excellent price-performance ratio. The large foot pedal already makes the start extremely simple. The 14 litre catch pan guarantees long and uninterrupted work intervals. After vacuuming you can change the filter bag almost in seconds thanks to two flaps on the turbine head. The large permanent filter made from nylon for optimal dust separation is also washable. And also the transport over steps or even across longer distances is comfortable and simple thanks to the ergonomically shaped handle. In addition, the robust chassis with its 2 track rollers and steering castors ensures extremely simple manoeuvrability.

Convenient foot switch No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use. Practical accessory storage The suction pipes and accessories are securely and conveniently carried on the machine, meaning they are always ready to hand. Main filter basket for optimal dust separation The permanent main filter ensures optimum dust separation, allowing operation without a filter bag. Secure cable storage The power cable is simply attached to the cable hook. This prevents dangerous tripping hazards during transport. Accessory holder for small nozzles Thanks to the practical accessory holder, small nozzles can be directly fixed to the pipe. In this way, nozzles are always close at hand when they are needed.