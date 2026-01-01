Dry vacuum cleaner T 14/1 Classic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Dry vacuum cleaner
Order number: 1.527-170.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
285 / 28.5
Air flow (l/s)
47
Nominal power (W)
1600
Container capacity (l)
14
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Cable length (m)
7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
69
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
355 x 310 x 466
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas