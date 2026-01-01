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    Universal water fine filter, 25 μm | Kärcher

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    Universal water fine filter, 25 μm

    Order number: 2.637-020.0

    Water fine filter, mesh size 25 μm, max. temperature 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.
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