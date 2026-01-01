Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Wet filter bag | Kärcher

    Five folded Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with a black plastic attachment on top.

    Wet filter bag

    Order number: 6.904-211.0

    Tear-resistant special/wet filter bag for dust class L, suitable for dry and wet pick up. Suitable for NT 561, NT 611 and NT 611 K.
    Request a offer