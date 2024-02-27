With the EasyFix abrasive floor cleaning cloth set, all stains disappear from scratch-resistant stone floors. The set includes 2 highly absorbent, microfibre floor cleaning cloths that ensure excellent and hygienic cleaning results. The floor cleaning cloths are simply secured onto the EasyFix steam cleaner floor nozzle with the hook-and-loop system, and work can then start with cleaning guaranteed into all the corners and edges. A particularly convenient feature is the detachment of the hard-wearing floor cleaning cloth from the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: for this purpose, simply step on the base strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up. The cloths can then be cleaned in the washing machine at 60 °C.