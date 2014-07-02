Connection adaptor

With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection.

With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection with internal thread. Connection thread: G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm).

Features and benefits
Connection adaptor
  • Quick connection of water connections with internal thread to a pump with internal thread.
Optimised connection thread
  • Secure sealing of the adapter without sealing tape, etc.
Installation without the use of tools.
  • Connection does not require tools.
Specifications

Technical data

Sizes 1" to 1"
Thread size G1
Diameter 1″
Colour black
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 35 x 75 x 35

Equipment

  • Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
  • Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
  • Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines
INFORMATION

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