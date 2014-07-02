Angled spray lance
Extra-long angled spray lance (about 1 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas, e.g. roof gutters or vehicle underbodies.
Extra-long angled spray lance (about 1 m) for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas, e.g. roof gutters or vehicle underbodies. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Extra long angled lance (about 1 m)
- Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Powerful cleaning with high pressure
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
High pressure - flat jet
- Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|930 x 43 x 116
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicle undersides
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Rubbish bins
- Water butts
- Wheel housing
- Barrels
- Stairs
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.