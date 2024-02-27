Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, electrically conductive, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

Electrically conductive, ergonomic plastic bend in size DN 35 for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.

For comfortable vacuuming, particularly when there is a high-level fine dust: electrically conductive, very ergonomic DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners.The bend is suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Material Plastic
Version Electrically conductive
Connection at the accessory end Cone
Connection to suction hose* Clip 2.0
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 295 x 85 x 45

*Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
*Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.

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