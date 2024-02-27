Bend with air-flow regulator, T, DN 35, plastic, antistatic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

Antistatic, ergonomic bends with air-flow regulator in size DN 35 for dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.

Thanks to its antistatic properties, the DN 35 plastic bend reduces the electrostatic charge during vacuuming, while the integrated air-flow regulator decreases the sliding forces when cleaning high-pile or very dense textile floor coverings. The bend is ergonomically optimal and is therefore very comfortable in your hand. It has a clip 2.0 connection and therefore generally ensures compatibility with dry vacuum cleaners manufactured after 2017. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Material Plastic
Version Antistatic
Connection at the accessory end Cone
Connection to suction hose* Clip 2.0
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 285 x 90 x 52

*Clip 1.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners up to manufacturing year 2016.
*Clip 2.0 connections are compatible with vacuum cleaners from manufacturing year 2017.

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