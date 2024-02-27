The lawn is mowed, the cuttings landed in the hopper residue-free thanks to the clever shape of the battery powered lawn mower blade – a perfect day in the garden so! The razor-sharp steel blades for the 36-40 Battery saw to this, leaving no ragged blades of grass or unevenness in the lawn. With these blades the desired cutting height is reliably achieved with a cutting width of 40 centimetres and a lawn is left behind that is worth looking at! For changing the lawn mower blade only a few quick and simple hand movements at a screw are necessary.