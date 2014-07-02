Cabs and protective roofs

Kärcher Protective roof

Protective roof

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Kärcher Protective roof with 360° warning beacon

Protective roof with 360° warning beacon

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Kärcher Driver's protective cabin

Driver's protective cabin

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