Car nozzle
Fast, effortless vacuuming guaranteed: With the car nozzle, you can clean textile surfaces in your car and around the house conveniently and thoroughly.
With the practical car nozzle for your wet and dry vacuum cleaner, you can vacuum textile surfaces in your car, including the boot, car seats, rear seats and footwells, quickly and effortlessly. The nozzle is also suitable for vacuuming upholstered surfaces, upholstered furniture and mattresses in the home.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Optimised nozzle in a new design for reliable dirt removal
Nozzle is practical, fits perfectly in the hand and is easy to use
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|NW 35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|258 x 105 x 40
Compatible machines
- KWD 1 V-12/2/18
- KWD 1 W V-12/2/18
- KWD 2 S V-15/4/18
- KWD 2 S V-15/4/18/C
- KWD 2 V-12/4/18
- KWD 3 S V-17/4/20/F
- KWD 3 V-15/4/20
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20 Suc. Brush Kit
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20/F
- KWD 4 V-20/5/20
- KWD 4 V-20/5/35 Extension DDC
- KWD 5 S V-25/5/22
- KWD 5 V-25/5/22
- KWD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T
- WD 1 Compact Battery
- WD 1 Compact Battery Set
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-15/6/18/C
- WD 2-18
- WD 2-18 Battery Set
- WD 3 Battery
- WD 3 Battery Premium
- WD 3 Battery Premium Set
- WD 3 Battery Set
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Extension
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 P V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/6/20 Home
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB
- WD 3 S V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20 Suc. Br. Kit
- WD 3 S V-19/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/4/20
- WD 3 V-15/4/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/6/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/35 + Nozzles
- WD 3 V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-19/4/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20 Home
- WD 3-18
- WD 3-18 Battery Set
- WD 3-18 S
- WD 3-18 S Battery Set
- WD 4 S V-20/4/35
- WD 4 S V-20/5/22
- WD 4 S V-20/6/22 Car
- WD 4 V-20/4/35
- WD 4 V-20/5/22
- WD 4 V-20/6/22 Car
- WD 5 P S V-25/5/22
- WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 Workshop
- WD 5 P V-25/5/22
- WD 5 P V-25/8/35
- WD 5 P V-25/8/35 Car
- WD 5 S V-25/5/22
- WD 5 S V-30/5/22
- WD 5 V-25/5/22
- WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T Renovation
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T
- WD 6 P V-25/8/22/T
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Foot mats
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture
- Mattresses