Charging station for WV 5
Charging station for WV 5 battery powered Window Vac
The modern-looking charging station for the WV 5 battery powered Window Vac can charge and store the battery alone as well as the complete battery powered Window Vac.
Features and benefits
Attractive design
- Thanks to its appealing design, the charging station fits in perfectly in a living environment.
Convenient charger
- If the device and battery are in the charging station, the device is charged first, and then the battery. Without replugging.
cable storage compartment
- Practical cord storage on the underside of the charging station.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|200 x 132 x 50