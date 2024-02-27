Cleaning agent injector for high and low pressure (without nozzles)

Detergent injector for independent high and low pressure dosage. Maximum dosage about 15%.

Detergent injector for independent high and low pressure dosage. Maximum dosage about 15%.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.7
Accessories
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