The CNS 18-30 guide rail is the ideal accessory part for the CNS 18-30 Battery chain saw and brings with it many benefits. The rail is quick and easy to change and is designed to be ultra-robust and long-lasting. Used in combination with the chain, the guide rail offers maximum safety thanks to a low kickback effect, enabling users to work in complete safety and control and also delivers the best possible cutting performance in a wide range of applications. The CNS 18-30 guide rail is the perfect choice for anyone who needs a reliable and powerful Kärcher chainsaw for jobs around the garden.