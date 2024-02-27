Connection piece for 1 1/4" (32 mm) suction pipelines
The connection piece makes it possible to connect (vacuum-proof connection) a 1 1/4" pipeline to the suction side of a pump. Including PerfectConnect sealing principle for reliable sealing.
Suction pipelines with a PE pipe diameter of 1 1/4" can be attached (vacuum-proof connection) to the suction side of a pump using the connection piece. This means that, for example, water can be drained from alternative water sources, such as cisterns or wells, and used for the washing machine, to flush the toilet or to water the garden. Thanks to the G1 internal thread, commercially available suction hoses with a G1 connection thread can be used. The easy-to-install radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories offer highly reliable sealing – to ensure trouble-free operation.
Features and benefits
Connection piece directly for suction pipelines (1 1/4")
- Tool-free connection of the pump to pipelines (1 1/4").
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|63 x 80 x 63
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.