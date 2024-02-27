Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h

For pressure washers without Servo Control: The DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance is impressive with its option for direct switching to high-pressure cleaning and two-litre detergent tank.

With the DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance, Kärcher provides the perfect foam lance solution for cleaning tasks with pressure washers that have a flow rate of 700 to 800 l/h, but do not have Servo Control. The foam lance allows the user to switch to high-pressure operation immediately. Thanks to its robust base body with durable nickel coating, it is also ideally suited for use with aggressive detergents, which can be transported thanks to a sturdy, two-litre tank with a large filling opening and additional handhold built into the neck. The spraying angle of the DUO Advanced 2 cup foam lance can be flexibly adjusted as required and an integrated shutter is effective in preventing unintentional adjustments to the precise, three-stage detergent dosing.

Features and benefits
Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h: Ability to switch directly between cleaning chemicals and high-pressure cleaning
Ability to switch directly between cleaning chemicals and high-pressure cleaning
Time-saving since there is no need to change the spray lance or accessory.
Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h: Ergonomic, two-litre container for detergent
Ergonomic, two-litre container for detergent
Enables long cleaning tasks to be completed effortlessly.
Cup foam lance DUO Advanced 2, 700 l/h - 800 l/h: Detergent dosing with integrated shutter
Detergent dosing with integrated shutter
Facilitates precise, three-stage dosing for detergent. For optimal foam quality. Prevents potential detergent overdosing.
Base body with durable nickel coating
  • Extremely robust and durable design.
  • Facilitates use of aggressive detergents where required.
Flexible setting for spray angle
  • Very precise foam jet.
  • Allows safe work over larger distances.
Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 700 - 800
Nozzle size (mm) 45
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Dosage (%) 1 - 2 - 4
Tank capacity (l) 2
Temperature (°C) max. 60
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.5
Videos
Application areas
  • Vehicle and machine cleaning in the automotive, industrial and agricultural sectors
  • Construction (cleaning construction machines, scaffolding, casing, equipment)
Accessories
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