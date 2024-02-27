Dirt blaster, large, 090

Dirt blaster – rotating pencil jet – 10x cleaning power. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for long service life. Max. 300 bar/30 MPa, 85 °C

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 300
Pressure (bar) max. 300
Temperature (°C) max. 85
Nozzle size ( ) 90
Size large
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
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