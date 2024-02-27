Dirt blaster, large, 090
Dirt blaster – rotating pencil jet – 10x cleaning power. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for long service life. Max. 300 bar/30 MPa, 85 °C
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 300
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 85
|Nozzle size ( )
|90
|Size
|large
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.5
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