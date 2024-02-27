The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 030) offers concentrated cleaning power. Internal power losses have been minimised and the spray quality significantly improved – for up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor. And thanks to the rotating point jet, it achieves 10 times the cleaning performance compared to conventional high-pressure nozzles. With ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for maximum working time. For use with max. 180 bar/18 MPa and 60°C water temperature.