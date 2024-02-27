The new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 040) offers the benefits of minimal internal power losses and maximum spray quality, enabling up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor. Thanks to the rotating point jet, it achieves 10 times the cleaning power compared to conventional high-pressure nozzles at a working pressure of max. 180 bar/18 MPa and a water temperature of up to 60°C. With ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for maximum working time.