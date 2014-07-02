Double lance, 960 mm

960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).

960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (bar) 310
Length (mm) 960
Temperature (°C) max. 150
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.6
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