Crease-free laundry can be so easy: with its convenient light sole with ceramic coating, the high-grade EasyFinish steam pressure iron glides effortlessly over the material. At the same time, the steam pressure remains consistently high, which means the ironing can be done up to 50 per cent faster. But not only the pressure saves time: Thanks to the optimally fixed temperature setting for all materials, both the troublesome manual regulation of the temperature and the bothersome pre-sorting of the laundry are no longer necessary. Furthermore, this compact iron impresses with its particularly easy operation and the smart black design.