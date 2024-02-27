The steam cleaner floor nozzle EasyFix comes with a compatible microfibre floor cloth and ensures excellent cleaning results on hard floors – even in corners and along edges. Using the clever hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle: Simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the floor nozzle EasyFix and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the microfibre floor cloth can be removed from the floor nozzle EasyFix without having to come into contact with dirt: simply step on the base strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up.