Exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP
Non-stop cleaning: the exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP window vacs makes this possible.
Thanks to the optionally available exchangeable battery, you can clean non-stop using the new WV 5 and WVP – without interrupting your work. Simply remove the battery currently in place from the device with a click and insert the new one just as easily. And you're ready to carry on ...
Features and benefits
For endless cleaning
Uninterrupted cleaning
Easy and quick battery replacement with a single click
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Colour
|grey
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|57 x 81 x 28