Flat pleated filter, standard, BIA C or up to dust class M

Kärcher Flat pleated filter, paper

Flat pleated filter, paper

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Kärcher Flat pleated filter, PES

Flat pleated filter, PES

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Kärcher Flat pleated filter, PTFE

Flat pleated filter, PTFE

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