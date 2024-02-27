The extremely tear-resistant, three-layer KFI 357 fleece filter bags impress during use thanks to their high suction power and dust filtration. They are also designed for heavy-duty use, for example for vacuuming coarse and damp dirt. Developed as a customer-fit for the Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 Compact Battery, WD 2 Plus, WD 2–18, WD 2, WD 3, WD 3–18, WD 3 Battery, KWD 1–3, MV 2 and MV 3 as well as for the Kärcher SE 4, SE 4001 and SE 4002 spray extraction cleaners. Scope of supply: 4 bags.