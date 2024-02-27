Fleece filter bags Renovation KFI 489
Special fleece filter bag for long-lasting suction power when vacuuming fine dust during renovations and when working with power tools. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
The Renovation KFI 489 special fleece filter bags are ideal for vacuuming dry and damp dirt and are also perfect for vacuuming fine dust generated during renovation work and when working with power tools. The five-layer, extremely tear-resistant fleece material with a prefilter ensures that the filter surface does not clog, thus guaranteeing long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use. Developed as a customer-fit for Kärcher Home & Garden WD 4–6, KWD 4–6 and MV 4–6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Scope of supply: 4 bags.
Features and benefits
Suitable for Kärcher WD 4-6, KWD 4-6, MV 4-6 wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Five-layer fleece material incl. prefilter
- For long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use.
- For uninterrupted work.
- Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|4
|Colour
|grey
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|265 x 185 x 68
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Fine dust
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt
- Workshop
- Renovation