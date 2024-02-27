Hand trigger gun

Ergonomic and compact jet gun for Ice Blaster dry-ice blasting system from Kärcher. Includes 5-m spray hose, nozzle light and nozzle quick-change system.

Specially designed for safe and comfortable use with dry-ice cleaning systems from Kärcher: The compact and ergonomic jet gun with control cable not only sits perfectly in the hand, it also has a locking system for the trigger, which effectively prevents accidental start-up. The activation of the dry ice using an ON/OFF switch is also very user-friendly and easily realised. The comprehensive set also includes a nozzle quick-change system, nozzle light, as well as 5-metre robust and durable spray hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.4
Compatible machines
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


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