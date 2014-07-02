The FR 50 surface cleaner is hot water resistant, has a stainless steel housing and a working width of 500 mm, suitable for cleaning large areas. The FR 50 features double ceramic bearings, convenient push handle, non-marking swivel castors and integrated low-pressure detergent dosing system. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Technical data: Max. 250 bar, 1800 l/h, 80°C.