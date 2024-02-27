Thanks to the particularly soft roller, the hard floor nozzle carefully cleans sensitive hard floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, PVC, linoleum and tiles, with a lasting effect. It was developed specially for the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and the VC 7 Cordless yourMax and glides gently and smoothly over the floor. Another advantage is the flexible joint of the hard floor nozzle, which makes possible extreme manoeuvrability and very good accessibility under furniture. Other practical features: The LEDs on the floor nozzle make dirt more visible and thus ensure even more thorough cleaning.