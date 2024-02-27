The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) filters the finest dirt such as pollen or allergy-triggering particles from the air reliably and safely. It is so efficient that the exhaust air from the vacuum cleaner is cleaner than the air in the respective room. We recommend replacing the filter once a year. The HEPA 12 hygiene filter is compatible with the VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax devices.