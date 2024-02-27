High-End HD Trigger Gun

Robust, durable high-end spray gun for use in the food industry and industry. Very low pressure loss - even with water volumes up to 2500 l/h.

Thanks to food-grade and seawater-resistant materials – ideal for professional use in the food industry and industry. The high-end spray gun ensures an extremely low pressure loss - even with very high water volumes of up to 2500 litres per hour. Very robust and durable, with new, innovative, time-saving and robust EASY!Lock connections.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.9
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


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