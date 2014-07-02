High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
10 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. M 22 x 1.5 with anti-kink sleeve.
10 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 8/155°C/250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Length (m)
|10
|Connection thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.3