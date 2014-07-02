High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. NW 8/155°C/250 bar.

20 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with swivel coupling. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 8/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 20
Connection thread 2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.5
Compatible machines
INFORMATION

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