High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|400
|Length (m)
|20
|Connection thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
Compatible machines
- Automatic hose reel, coated, 20 m
- Automatic hose reel, powder-coated steel / plastic, 20 m
- Automatic hose reel, stainless steel, includes swivel holder, 20 m
- Automatic stainless steel / synthetic material hose drum, 20 m
- HD 10/21-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/23-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SX Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SX Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus