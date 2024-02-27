The KV 4 scouring cloth is particularly suitable for tackling stubborn dirt on robust surfaces thanks to its high-quality abrasive fibres. This includes scratch-resistant surfaces such as hob, oven, grill plates, windows and tiles. The cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. The scouring cloth is hard-wearing, washable and can be used straight away after cleaning.