KV 4 scouring cloths
Effortless, quick and effective: The scouring cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 by means of the hook-and-loop system and removes stubborn dirt on robust surfaces.
The KV 4 scouring cloth is particularly suitable for tackling stubborn dirt on robust surfaces thanks to its high-quality abrasive fibres. This includes scratch-resistant surfaces such as hob, oven, grill plates, windows and tiles. The cloth can be easily attached to the vibrating battery powered wiper KV 4 using the hook-and-loop fastening. The scouring cloth is hard-wearing, washable and can be used straight away after cleaning.
Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop fixing
- Simple attachment and removal.
Washable
- Can be washed at 60 °C, reusable.
Abrasive fibres
- Dissolves dirt fast.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|261 x 106 x 8
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Scratch-resistant surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Shower cubicle/bathtub