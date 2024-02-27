KV 4 wiping cloth

Simply ingenious: the wiping cloth with hook-and-loop fixing helps you to effortlessly remove dirt from all kinds of smooth surfaces with the vibrating KV 4 cordless wiper.

The washable wiping cloth is incredibly easy to attach to and remove from the vibrating KV 4 cordless wiper thanks to the hook-and-loop system – making changing the wiping cloth quick and convenient.

Features and benefits
Hook-and-loop fixing
  • The hook-and-loop fixing makes it extremely quick and easy to change the wiping cloth.
Washable
  • The wiping cloth is reusable.
Suitable for the KV 4
  • The wiping cloth is suited to cleaning all smooth surfaces with the KV 4.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 110 x 265 x 20
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Glass tables
  • Wall tiles
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


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