Main sweeper roller

Kärcher Standard roller brush

Standard roller brush

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Kärcher Main sweeper roller, soft

Main sweeper roller, soft

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Kärcher Main sweeper roller, hard

Main sweeper roller, hard

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Kärcher Main sweeper roller, antistatic

Main sweeper roller, antistatic

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