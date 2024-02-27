Metal crevice nozzle (for ash filter/coarse dirt filter)
Extra-long metal crevice nozzle (360 mm) for removing ash or coarse dirt in areas that are difficult to access. Applications: fireplace, sauna, tiled stove, barbecue, etc.
Extra-long metal crevice nozzle (360 mm) for the effective removal of ash or coarse dirt in areas that are difficult to access. Possible applications include: fireplace, sauna, tiled stove, barbecue, etc. The nozzle is perfect as an additional accessory for the Kärcher ash filter.
Features and benefits
Made from metal
- Robust, hard-wearing, durable
- Flame-resistant; heat-resistant
- For ash
Extra long
- For hard-to-reach areas.
- For spaces such as gaps, crevices, cracks, etc.
Walk-behind
- Easy and practical to use
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|grey
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|360 x 57 x 40
Application areas
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Areas around the home and garden
- Renovation