Microfibre cloth kit for floor nozzle Classic and Comfort

2 floor cleaning cloths for better dirt removal and dirt pick-up.

2 microfibre floor cleaning cloths for better removal and pick-up of dirt. For easy floor cleaning and gleaming results on various flooring such as tiles, natural stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Features and benefits
Soft floor cloth of high quality microfibre fleece
  • Optimum dirt loosening, great dirt pick-up; microfibre guarantees good cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
High-quality microfibre
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 110 x 8
Videos
Application areas
  • Hard floors
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


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