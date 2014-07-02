Microfibre cloth kit for floor nozzle Classic and Comfort
2 floor cleaning cloths for better dirt removal and dirt pick-up.
2 microfibre floor cleaning cloths for better removal and pick-up of dirt. For easy floor cleaning and gleaming results on various flooring such as tiles, natural stone, linoleum and PVC floors.
Features and benefits
Soft floor cloth of high quality microfibre fleece
- Optimum dirt loosening, great dirt pick-up; microfibre guarantees good cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
High-quality microfibre
- Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 110 x 8
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors