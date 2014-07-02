Absolutely perfect cleanliness across the entire kitchen – this is no problem with the steam cleaner cloth kit from Kärcher. The microfibre cloth kit contains two microfibre floor cleaning cloths for the hand nozzle – ideal for loosening and binding stubborn dirt, e.g. around the hob. An additional microfibre stainless steel cloth can be used to make any stainless steel surface gleam. All cloths are perfectly tailored for using the steam cleaner around the kitchen.