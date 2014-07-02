Microfibre cloth set for kitchens
Cloth kit for steam cleaning in the kitchen: Two microfibre floor cleaning cloths, one soft cover for the hand nozzle for loosening stubborn dirt, one microfibre stainless steel cloth.
Absolutely perfect cleanliness across the entire kitchen – this is no problem with the steam cleaner cloth kit from Kärcher. The microfibre cloth kit contains two microfibre floor cleaning cloths for the hand nozzle – ideal for loosening and binding stubborn dirt, e.g. around the hob. An additional microfibre stainless steel cloth can be used to make any stainless steel surface gleam. All cloths are perfectly tailored for using the steam cleaner around the kitchen.
Features and benefits
Stainless steel cloth made of high-quality microfibre
- Streak-free polishing result, very good water absorption.
Soft floor cloth of high quality microfibre fleece
- Optimum dirt loosening, great dirt pick-up; microfibre guarantees good cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
Soft cover for hand nozzle of high quality microfibre fleece
- Optimum dirt loosening, great dirt pick-up; microfibre guarantees good cleaning results on all hard surfaces.
High-quality microfibre
- Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 110 x 6
Application areas
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Washbasin
- Exhaust hoods
- Hobs
- Hard floors
- Refrigerator (inside/outside)
- Insides of cupboards, drawers
- Wall tiles