MJ 145 3-in-1 multi jet for K 5 (Premium) FC Plus & Smart Control

All in one: The 3-in-1 Multi Jet spray lance from Kärcher for the pressure washers K 5 Smart Control, K 5 Full Control Plus and K 5 Premium Full Control Plus (from 2017).

Now you only have to change the jet – and no longer the spray lance. Because the 3-in-1 Multi Jet combines 3 spray types and allows the operator to change between infinitely variable high-pressure flat spray, a rotary nozzle and cleaning agent jet by simply turning the spray lance. And the appropriate pressure can be adapted quickly and simply using the buttons at the spray gun. The 3-in-1 Multi Jet is the all-rounder for the Kärcher pressure washers K 5 Smart Control, K 5 Full Control Plus and K 5 Premium Full Control Plus (from 2017).

Features and benefits
Full control in both hands
  • Infinitely variable pressure regulation with the intelligent spray gun.
No troublesome spray lance changing
  • Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet.
Three spray types in one spray lance
  • Cleaning agent jet, rotary nozzle and infinitely adjustable high-pressure flat stream – for flexible working.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 445 x 63 x 63

For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.

Application areas
  • Vehicles
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences
