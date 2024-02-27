Nozzle kit for wet jet unit 060

Machine-specific nozzle kit with wet jet nozzle and nozzle insert. For optimal performance of the Kärcher wet jet unit. Only in conjunction with wet jet unit 4.762-010/-022.

This nozzle kit improves the performance of the Kärcher wet blasting attachment. Consisting of wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.762-010/-022.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
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