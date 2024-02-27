Parquet nozzle
The Kärcher parquet nozzle with soft bristles for the gentle cleaning of parquet floors and other sensitive hard floors.
Parquet nozzle with soft bristles for a gentle cleaning of hard floors such as parquet and laminate as well as cork, PVC, linoleum and tiled floors.
Features and benefits
Suitable accessory for the Kärcher VC 2 and VC 3 vacuum cleaners
Parquet nozzle with soft bristles
- For a gentle cleaning of hard floors
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|301 x 115 x 178
Application areas
- Sensitive surfaces