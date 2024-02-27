PCL 3-18 roller brushes for wooden surfaces
Optimally equipped for cleaning wooden areas and WPC flooring: With the 2-piece roller set for the PCL 3-18 you remove dirt from the outside area thoroughly and effectively.
The roller brushes are specially developed for wooden areas and WPC flooring and thus make deep and gentle patio cleaning possible. The two roller brushes in the set are a replacement for the brushes included in the scope of delivery for the PCL 3-18 patio cleaner. They are easy to replace and no tools are needed.
Features and benefits
Consistent and deep cleaning of wooden areas and WPC flooring in the outside area
Good area performance and optimised brush profile for cleaning wood and WPC
Bristle material specially adapted to the cleaning task
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|134 x 100 x 100
Application areas
- Terrace
- Balcony