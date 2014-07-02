Pipe cleaning nozzle
30 mm pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. Various jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.
Pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread, 30 mm diameter. Nozzle has different jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The three nozzle jets are tilted back at a 30° angle to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. Pipe cleaning nozzle with R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|30
|Nozzle size ( )
|70
|Screw thread
|R 1/8"
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1