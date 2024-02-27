Power nozzle 40°, 075

Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.

Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 75
Angle (°) 40
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Colour silver
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