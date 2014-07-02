Premium suction filter with backflow preventer

Premium suction filter with backflow preventer for connection to cut lengths of hose.

Robust, premium backflow preventer (metal/plastic) for 3/4" and 1" hoses. Suitable for connecting to cut lengths of suction hose for garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. The backflow preventer prevents the backflow of water and shortens the priming time. Includes hose clamp.

Features and benefits
Metal/plastic model
  • Robust materials for a long lifetime.
Non-return valve
  • The non-return valve prevents the pumped water from flowing back and therefore shortens the re-suction time.
For connecting to bulk suction hose.
  • For individual set-up of a suction hose kit
Kit
  • For 3/4" and 1" hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Sizes Suitable for 3/4" and 1" hoses
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 47 x 140 x 47
Application areas
  • Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria