Pressure compensation hose
The pressure compensation hose is used between high-pressure pumps and rigid pipe systems.
Ideal for compensating pressure fluctuations in domestic water supply systems. Noise reducing hose 1 m 3/4" for use between high-pressure pumps and rigid pipe systems. Flexible, silicone inner liner compensates pressure fluctuations. The flexible inner lining expands to prevent pumps being started and stopped. Also reduces vibrations. This results in a substantial noise reduction. Pressure hose with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm) at both ends.
Features and benefits
Elastic interior hose made from silicone
- The expansion of the elastic interior hose prevents the pump from switching on and off sporadically in the case of a pressure drop. This compensates for the pressure drop and pump operates reliably.
Flexible hose
- This results in fewer vibrations, and the noise transmission to the rigid pipeline system is significantly reduced.
Connection hose for rigid pipelines
- In order to establish a connection to the service water supply pump. Piping systems usually do not reach the installation site of the pump. It is recommended that you connect the pump to the pipeline using a flexible hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|3/4″
|Hose length (m)
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|270 x 275 x 55
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells