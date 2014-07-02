Pump prefilter, large
Pump prefilter protects garden pumps and high-pressure pumps against coarse particles or sand.
Pump prefilter for all standard garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use – ideal for pumps without integrated filter with a delivery capacity up to 6,000 l/h. The prefilter effectively protects pumps against coarse dirt particles or sand and increases the service life. Filter can be removed for cleaning. Fine filter mesh width 250µm (0.25 mm). Pump prefilter is suitable for all aforementioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).
Features and benefits
Removable filter
- The filter can be cleaned under running water, meaning it can be reused again and again.
Pump prefilter, large
- For pumps with a water flow up to 6000 l/h
Prefilter
- For additional protection of the pump against coarse dirt particles and sand
Specifications
Technical data
|Sizes
|Up to 6000 l/h mesh size: 250 μm (0.25 mm)
|Mesh size (mm)
|0.25
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|122 x 189 x 314
Application areas
- Filtration of dirt from water
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